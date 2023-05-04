Matty Healy has made headlines this week, as Taylor Swift’s new rumoured boyfriend. However, this isn’t his first time in the spotlight due to his famous parents. News of his rumoured relationship with Swift first broke after a blind item was submitted to popular gossip page DeuxMoi.

The anonymous instagrammer revealed the gossip in a teaser clip for her latest podcast episode ‘Deux/U’. The clip goes on to play the part of the previous episode where the host can be heard saying: “Someone sent me a message today and they’re like Taylor and Matt Healy. And I’m like what?” The guest can be heard saying, ‘Oh stop’.

The host is later heard saying it was a celebrity who made the reveal to DeuxMoi, and that Swift’s long time collaborator and musician in his own right Jack Antonoff was the one to set it up. DeuxMoi said: “This comes from another celebrity that said ‘I had to tell you, I just heard that Taylor Swift is already dating the lead singer of The 1975. Antonoff set it up’.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have been linked, in fact rumours of romance go back as far as 2014. Rumours first started swirling when the pair were seen wearing each other’s merch, but quickly stopped when Healy started dating Halsey.

In 2016, Healy spoke to Q Magazine about how he had been linked romantically to Swift. He said: "Absolutely. And the reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift the first thing I would’ve [thought was] ‘F****** hell I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, F***. THAT."

Matty Healy age

Matthew Timothy Healy was born April 8, 1989 making him 34 at the time of writing.

Matty Healy parents

Healy may be best known as the frontman of popular band The 1975, but he is also yet another nepo baby, as the son of actress Denise Welch and actor Tim Healy.

Where is Matty Healy from?

He grew up in Newcastle upon Tyne, and moved to Cheshire when he was nine. His brother, Louis Healy, is an actor, who is best known for playing Danny Harrington in Emmerdale.

Matty Healy convinced mum Denise Welch to start recording podcasts

When did The 1975 start?

The 1975 is made up of Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, and George Daniel. The group met while they were at Wilmslow High School and later for the band. They have since released four EP’s, and five albums that have landed in the UK Albums Charts.

Does Matty Healy have a solo career?

Healy has worked as a producer, and songwriter for other artists as well as performing as a solo act outside of The 1975.