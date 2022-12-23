Wetherspoons announce huge price slash on selected items with a pint starting at 99p for a limited time
Pub chain Wetherspoons will introduce a much welcomed price slash on several items for a limited time in January - with a pint starting at 99p.
Wetherspoons has announced some very welcoming news as the cost of living crisis and post-Christmas budgeting begins. The pub chain will be slashing prices on a number of drinks and food items at their pubs across England, Scotland and Wales in January.
For a limited time in January, customers will be able to buy a pint for a much lower price, starting at 99p. While discount offers may vary from pub to pub, a pint of Ruddles will be offered for less than a point across 560 pubs, according to Wetherspoons.
Today, the average price of a pint of Ruddles is £1.79, so the new price will save you nearly 80p a drink. Due to licensing laws however, Scotland and Wales will have to pay a little extra, landing at £1.10.
Other drinks available at a discounted price include Carlsberg, Guinness, Bud Light, Stowford Press Apple Cider and a range of spirits including vodka, rum and whisky. A number of non-alcoholic drinks and foods will also be available at a reduced price across 640 pubs, with items like breakfast muffins available for £1.99 and the Wetherspoon 3oz burger meal with chips and a soft drink for only £4.49.
Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too. The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.
“This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.”
The reduced prices will be available in England and Wales between January 3 and January 17 2023. Scotland will have to patiently wait one day longer, with the campaign starting on January 4 until January 17 2023.
Some of the items that will see a reduced price at Wetherspoons in January 2023:
Carlsberg - £1.99
Bud Light - £1.69
Guinness - £2.89
Becks - 99p
Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider - £1.69
Stowford Press Apple Cider - £1.69
Ruddles Best and Worthington’s - 99p
Bell’s whisky - 99p
Diet Pepsi - 99p
Pepsi Max - 99p
R. Whites Lemonade - 99p
Pepsi Max Cherry - 99p
Lavazza coffee - 99p
Beck’s Blue - 99p
Adnams Ghost Ship - £1.49
Brewdog Punk AF - £1.49
Heineken 0.0 - £1.49
Low alcohol Kopparberg - £1.49
Low alcohol Erdinger - £1.49