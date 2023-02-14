Households could get paid for reducing their electricity use at certain times with the free mobile app Utrack as Uswitch joins the National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility scheme.

The scheme will run ‘money back’ sessions which will give households a timeframe to reduce their electricity usage. Each Demand Session could offer a different level of payment, communicated to users before they opt in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Utrack Money Back scheme allows anyone with a smart metre to take part, no matter who your electricity provider is. Households whoopt into the money back sessions will be asked to reduce their electricity usage in safe and manageable ways such as by switching off appliances not in use, or to delay cooking a meal or switching on a dishwasher.

Energy expert at Uswitch.com, Natalie Mathie,said: “We launched Utrack to help households understand their energy usage and make the right choices for their home, as well as to cut back on energy consumption in a safe and manageable way. Homes are already changing their energy habits, and the National Grid scheme is offering tangible rewards for their efforts.

Most Popular

“We’ve already seen the energy-saving schemes used to manage public demand for the first time in recent weeks, so it’s important to sign up with Utrack ahead of the next session to receive the maximum savings potential. Anyone with a smart metre display unit can take part thanks to Utrack, no matter who their energy provider is. We’re also passing on the full savings for those who qualify.”

So, how can you get involved and start getting money back? Here’s everything you need to know about getting started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to take part

You can get involved today by downloading the free mobile app Utrack and clicking on the ‘Money Back’ tab. Anyone wanting to take part in Money Back will need to opt out of existing schemes provided by other apps or services, or they may be disqualified from taking part.

It’s been noted that users will also need to opt into individual sessions, so it’s advised to ensure push notifications are switched on.

The National Grid ESO is activating its Demand Flexibility Service (Photo: Adobe)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Push notifications will notify you when your session is due to start, and they will be imperative as the money back sessions you can opt into will be decided on short notice by the National Grid.

Participants could also earn more with Utrack, as it will pass on the full payment awarded by the National Grid, to ensure users see the full benefit.