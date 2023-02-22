US Embassy in London in 2018. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

A security alert at the US Embassy in London has ended. An official spokesperson for the embassy confirmed the alarm was raised after a “suspicious package” was discovered outside the building in the Vauxhall area of the city.

In a statement published on social media the US Embassy confirmed a “suspicious package” discovered outside the building was behind the security alert. “The US Embassy is back to normal business operations. Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the Embassy. Thanks to @metpoliceuk for your swift action, and thanks to all visitors for your cooperation and patience at this time.”

The emergency services, including firefighters and police, attended the scene. There were also reports that armed US personel instructed people inside the building to “stay far away from the windows”.

It is understood staff were evacuated from the alert. Some of those caught up in the incident took to Twitter to share the news, with one writing: "Something is happening at the US Embassy London. I am inside,they told us to move away from the windows. Ongoing situation outside."

Photos have also been shared online by people inside the building, showing them crouching on the floor and sitting back against the walls. In some of the images, police can be seen at the US Embassy.