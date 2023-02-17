The UK’s best supermarket has been revealed by Which? as it publishes its annual customer satisfaction survey. M&S has topped the rankings and beat off close competition from Waitrose and popular discount retailer Aldi.

Traditional big four chains of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have all fallen to the bottom half of the top 10 list. Ranked as statistically the worst performer of the group was Co-op.

Which? ranks UK supermarkets based on customers’ in-store and online shopping experience and takes store appearance, product range, and value for money into account. Results are based on the responses from more than 3,000 members of the public.

M&S achieved the highest overall score with a customer satisfaction rate of 77%, earning praise for the quality of own-label and fresh products, as well as its customer service. However, the middle-class retailer was ranked low on value for money with just two out of five stars.

Aldi scored big with four out of five stars for value and the quality of products, but fell short for its stock availability and queue waiting times. The German discount retailer finished joint-second with Waitrose with scores of 73%.

Rounding out the top five UK supermarkets are Iceland and Lidl as both were awarded an overall score of 69%. At the bottom of the rankings is Co-op, which achieved 61% and was given just one star for value for money and two stars for availability, range and quality.

Morrisons also plummeted to the depths of the rankings for online shopping, scoring a total of 66% with only two stars for stock availability, value for money and the choice of substitute items. While Ocado topped the rankings for the UK’s best online grocery retailer, achieving a customer satisfaction score of 81%.