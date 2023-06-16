A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for England and Wales on Sunday (June 18), which will bring with it potential disruption including the risk of road closures. The Met Office said the warning is in force for 24 hours from midnight.

The forecasters said toexpect “spray and sudden flooding” which could lead to “difficult driving conditions and some road closures.” The statement said: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."

The Met Office has previously predicted that the thunderstorms will bring an abrupt end to the heatwave that saw temperatures reach 30C in many parts of the country.

Most Popular

The Met Offic e also said the increasing chance of thunderstorms will sweep across the south on Saturday and then more widely by Sunday (June 18) and Monday (June 19) as they move to other parts of the country.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: "A much more showery outlook for the weekend and beyond with the chance of some heavy downpours and some thunderstorms especially towards the west and southwest."

UK five-day weather forecast

Friday (June 16)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any early morning mist will quickly clear leaving another day with plenty of sunshine for most. Feeling very warm, locally hot. Skies turning hazy across the west with an increasing chance of showers across Northern Ireland, Wales and the southwest.

Overnight, most places remain dry with clear spells, however cloud will continue to build in with showers, locally heavy and thundery developing across western areas, and particularly Northern Ireland. Feeling humid.

Thunderstorms will hit England and Wales on Sunday, said the Met Office. (Getty Images)

Saturday (June 17)

A bright but hazy day for many. A continued risk of showers across western areas, and these spreading eastwards across southern England at times. Feeling very warm and humid.

Outlook for Sunday (June 18) to Tuesday (June 20)