The Met Office has issued an update on current weather warning issued for parts of the UK with rain and wind forecast. A status yellow alert was put in place earlier today as Easter sunshine has been replaced by ‘strong winds’ of more than 60mph.

The first of the Met Office’s weather warnings for wind came into effect at 3pm today (April 11) and will last until 11pm tonight. The second warning will come into place at 6am on Wednesday and last until 8pm the same day.

A weather warning for rain has also been issued, which came into effect at 3pm on Tuesday and will last until the end of the day. Currently, there are no further warnings for rain.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Matthew Lehnert, said: “A low pressure system will bring a period of wet and windy weather today and tomorrow. Thick cloud and heavy rain will continue to push in from west bringing 50 to 60 mph winds along western coasts. Snow is likely to fall over parts of upland Scotland overnight.”

The Met Office forecasts weather to remain unsettled as the week goes on before temperatures start to rise heading into next week. For many in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, weather warnings may bring:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected

Some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges

A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office

Some short term loss of power and other services possible

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Areas of the UK have also been issued flood alerts with the Environment Agency (EA) handing out 8 warnings. Flooding is possible in areas such as Surrey, Bristol, Bridlington and Tyne and Wear, according to the EA.