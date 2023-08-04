The top 20 staycation destinations in the UK have been revealed, as the popularity of staycations remains high. Research of 2,000 parents revealed the top 20 places to go for a brilliant holiday on home turf.

Some 45 per cent of those who were involved in the research admitted that they won’t go away with the kids without at least some access to a pool or the sea within a 10-mile radius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research delved into other areas, too. It found The Lake District was voted the best destination for value for money, followed by Cornwall and Devon. The research, commissioned by Premier Inn, found 53 per cent now go on more staycations than holidays abroad.

A spokesperson for Premier Inn said: “With so many amazing places to visit in the UK this summer, we’re happy to give parents some inspiration.

Most Popular

“It can be hard choosing the right places that are suitable for everyone, which is why it’s great that a lot of these places are just a car journey away.

“Not only do staycations promote relaxation and rejuvenation, but they also empower us to support our local communities and appreciate the wonders that lie just beyond our own front doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, let’s embark on a journey of exploration, right where we are, and unlock the glorious sights of our home sweet home.”

Top 20 destinations for a staycation in the UK

1. Cornwall

2. Lake District

3. Devon

4. London

5. Edinburgh

6. York

7. Blackpool

8. Manchester

9. Newquay

10. Liverpool

11. Glasgow

12. Bath

13. Newcastle Upon Tyne

14. Brighton

15. Cardiff

16. Norwich

17. Birmingham

18. Kent

19. Portsmouth