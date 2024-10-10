Two thirds of Derbyshire pet owners say owning a pet boosts their mental wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Research from Bella & Duke highlights the benefits of pet ownership.

Pets aren’t just pets, they’re family. With nearly two-thirds (63%) of pet owners saying their furry friends boost their mental wellbeing, Bella & Duke is on a mission to ensure the nation's animals get the healthy, happy lives they deserve. It’s time we give back with a complete and nutritious diet and unconditional love, ensuring they thrive as much as we do.

It's not just about boosting mental wellbeing, 41% of pet owners said they do more physical activity because of owning a pet, helping them improve their physical health. Pets can even help strengthen our relationships, with 17% of pet owners saying having a pet has strengthened their relationship with their partner, and 13% said they get along with their family better because of a furry companion.

Over half (56%) of pet owners said that having a pet reduces their stress levels and 53% admitted that without their pet they would feel lonelier. With so many positive aspects of pet ownership, Bella & Duke wanted to understand pet owners favourite thing about having a pet, with the top five reasons including:

1. The joy they bring to life (56%)

2. The warm welcome home (48%)

3. Snuggles on the sofa (47%)

4. Always being by their side (30%)

5. Being healthier and more active from having a pet (22%)

As Bella & Duke encourage pet owners to give their pets the very best nutrition, pet owners revealed what they do to ensure their animal companions get to live the best life possible. Nearly two thirds (63%) of pet owners said they try to ensure their pet gets the best food and nutrition, but it was revealed that three quarters (74%) of pet owners don’t know what ingredients are in the food they feed their pets, something which Bella & Duke is campaigning to address as the industry leaders called for clearer labelling standards earlier in the year.

56% said they buy them special treats, and 48% said they buy them new toys, as well as treating them with gifts, a third (31%) of pet owners said they take their pet on adventures and a quarter (25%) said they take them out to meet other pets.

Some pet owners shared the extremes they go to, to treat their pet. A fifth (20%) said they treat their pet to animal friendly holidays, 19% said they changed the layout of their home to make it more pet friendly, and 8% said their pet even has its own room.

James Sturrock, CEO at Bella & Duke, said: “We know the joy pets bring to our lives, from boosting mental wellbeing, staying fit, or just being there, the benefits go on and on. We want to make sure pet owners are giving their pets the happy, healthy and long lives they deserve. Just as we feel healthier and more energised when we eat a clean, nutritious diet, our pets thrive on wholesome, species-appropriate food that aids them in their day to day lives.

“At Bella & Duke, we're driven to do what's right by our pets, and we celebrate the deeply rewarding relationship we have with our four-legged friends. We believe there's no better way to thank them for all they do for us than giving them nutritious food they deserve. We love hearing all the stories of the positive impact pets are having on our lives and equally love hearing all the stories from customers telling us about the impact our raw food has on their pets lives.”

To find out more about the nutritional benefits and Bella & Duke’s product offering, as well as expert advice on pet wellbeing visit: www.bellaandduke.com