Two iconic London landmarks were lit up with projections on human evolution

Two of London's most famous landmarks were transformed with giant projections telling the history of human evolution.

London’s County Hall and the London Eye were transformed with a surprise multimedia show celebrating invention.

Using the latest projection mapping and hologauze technology, it took onlookers through the key milestones of human evolution from early man through to the age of invention.

The journey started in the Stone Age and ended with emerging AI technologies, while also exploring ancient civilisations, the rise of the Renaissance, and the Industrial Revolution – before giving a glimpse into the potential future of human innovation.

The display was commissioned by Samsung to celebrate the launch of the new Galaxy S25 series, which offers an AI companion that aims to change the way people interact with their phones.

The projections used mapping and hologauze technology | Joe Pepler/PinPep

‘AI will play a pivotal role in the next chapter of our evolution’

It follows research of 2,000 adults found many believe emerging artificial intelligence tech will have as much of an influence on our lives as computers (20 per cent), smartphones (19 per cent) and televisions (12 per cent).

When it comes to more recent technologies, those polled even ranked AI as a better invention than streaming services, electric cars and social media platforms.

AI users already engage with these tools three times a week to get recommendations for what to watch and listen to, and another three times for help with written content.

A fifth (19 per cent) are relying on AI to gather information, while 17 per cent have been making the most of it to save time.

Annika Bizon, director of mobile experiences at Samsung UK & Ireland, said: “Our event represents more than just a showcase of cutting-edge technology — it’s a celebration of human progress.

“We wanted to create a truly immersive experience that connects emotionally and intellectually, highlighting how the evolution of AI will play a pivotal role in the next chapter of our evolution.”

The display marks the launch of Samsung Galaxy S series | Joe Pepler/PinPep

A celebration of human progress

It also emerged 34 per cent plan to use AI more in 2025, as 34 per cent hope it can help them improve skills and learn new things.

While another third hope it will further support them with life admin tasks.

Nearly two thirds (65 per cent) are engaging with AI on their smartphones, while 46 per cent are using these tools via their laptops and computers.

Eight in 10 (83 per cent) added they sometimes find it hard to believe some of the tech they have at their fingertips today.

As 66 per cent expect innovation in the next 25 years to be even faster compared to previous eras.