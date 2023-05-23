British airlines have issued a warning as cases of chickenpox are on the rise across the UK. The common infection mainly affects children but is highly contagious which means airlines have strict policies on people flying with or after having had chicken pox.

The main symptoms of chickenpox include an itchy, spotty rash anywhere on the body - but the infection will reveal itself in three stages starting with small spots appearing, the spots then become blisters and the blisters then become scabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the NHS website someone with chickenpox is most infectious from one to two days before the rash appears, until all the blisters have crusted over. This usually takes five to six days from the start of the rash

Major UK airlines including Jet2, Ryanair and Easyjet have issued advice ahead of the busy summer travel season. We have rounded-up up

Most Popular

Chickenpox is a viral infection that mostly affects children, although you can get it at any age

easyJet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website easyJet’s policy states passengers are allowed to travel "seven days after the appearance of the last new spot".

The website states: "Your health and comfort on board the flight are important to us. If you’ve recently been unwell, you can read about some of the conditions you can fly with and those you can’t below. If your medical condition isn’t covered, or if you have any doubt about your fitness to fly, please seek advice and a fitness to fly certificate from a doctor before you travel.

"We also recommend that you take out travel insurance before making a booking, in case any unexpected illness or event means you need to change your plans."

Tui

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUI states on its website: "If you’ve recently suffered from chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella or meningitis, there will be a recovery period before you’ll be able to travel with TUI. For chickenpox this is seven days after the last new spot appears."

Jet2

Jet2 says: "For the safety of all our customers, at least seven days must have elapsed since the first spots appeared, with no others forming, before we are able to consider carrying anyone with chicken pox.

"We also need a Fit to Fly certificate from your doctor to confirm this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair

Ryanair states you must have a fit to fly certificate to fly with any of the below conditions (not limited to):

Rubella: Passengers can be accepted for travel four (four) days after the appearance of the rash.

Measles: Passengers can be accepted for travel seven (seven) days after the appearance of the rash.

Mumps: Passengers can be accepted for travel when all swelling has subsided. This is usually after seven (seven) days however it can take up to 14 days.

Chicken pox: Passengers can be accepted for travel seven (seven) days after the appearance of the last new spot.

Virgin Atlantic

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virgin Atlantic says the passenger affected by chicken pox can fly “seven days after the last crop of spots providing the spots have crusted/scabbed over and the passenger feels well and has no fever".

Wizzair

Wizzair says if you have a contagious disease - such as chicken pox - you will need a medical certificate confirming your fitness to travel by air. This must be issued within six days of your flight’s departure date.

British Airways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Airways states travel is permitted six days after final crop of spots providing all have crusted/scabbed over and the passenger feels well and has no fever. A letter from your Doctor confirming you are no longer contagious will also be required.

Can I get my money back if chicken pox means we can’t fly?