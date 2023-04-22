Tributes are pouring in for Barry Humphries after the Australian comedy great died aged 89. Best known for his drag alter-ego Dame Edna Everage, Humphries passed away in Sydney’s St Vincent Hospital today, Saturday April 22.

Humphries, who was rushed to hospital following complications from a hip surgery, died surrounded by his family, it has been reported. As well as Dame Edna Everage, Humphries was also well known for creating the Sir Les Patterson character. Tributes have started to flood in for the entertainer and comedian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese tweeted : “For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone. But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift. May he rest in peace.”

Comedian Matt Lucas also paid tribute, saying: “I wonder if all geniuses are as lovely as Barry Humphries. Thank you for delighting and inspiring us. Quite simply, you were the greatest.”

Most Popular

Ricky Gervais tweeted : “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius.”

Piers Morgan joined in the tributes, saying: One of the funniest people I’ve ever met. A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy genius. As hilarious in private as he was as the iconic Dame Edna. What a life, what a character. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Vorderman said: “You will be mourned, Barry Humphries. I only met you a few times but that look in your eyes full of bright intelligence and mischief, knowing trouble was ahead and looking forward to every special second of it: I’ll never forget it. Thank you Sir. A genius.”

Barry Humphries will appear as himself when he goes on stage in York Picture: James D. Morgan/Getty Images for TEGDainty