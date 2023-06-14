News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead

Toys R Us: Exact date iconic toy shop will return to the high street revealed - full list of openings

Iconic toy store Toys R Us is set to return to the high street following a new partnership with WH Smith.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:28 BST- 1 min read

Toys R Us will open eight new shops over summer, each set up from inside WHSmith stores. The famous toy brand, which hasn’t been back on the high street since 2018, announced their return earlier this month.

As there won’t be individual stores, shoppers hoping to go to Toys R Us will have a slightly different experience. When visiting a WH Smith store, shoppers will get to browse and play with toys before ordering them in the store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each branch will feature a demonstration area where customers can try products out-of-the-box and see how toys and games work before purchasing. The first Toys R Us store to return has already opened, with the first to appear in York (Monks Cross retail park) on June 10.

The company has confirmed the next couple of stores will open up on Saturday, June 17. The locations are Oxford (Cornmarket Street) and Cheltenham (High Street).

Most Popular

    Location of Toys R Us stores to open in the UK 

    The remaining six stores to open are as follows, although exact dates are still to be confirmed:

    • Canterbury (St George Street)
    • Chelmsford (High Street)
    • Cwmbran (The Mall)
    • Poole (Towngate Shopping Centre)
    Toys R Us on St Peters Way closed in April 2018.Toys R Us on St Peters Way closed in April 2018.
    Toys R Us on St Peters Way closed in April 2018.
    • Reading (Broad Street)
    • Solihull (Mell Square)
    Related topics:YorkHigh street toy retailer