Tool theft in the East Midlands more than doubles in 2024

The research reveals a significant rise in power tool theft across the East Midlands, with incidents more than doubling in 2024. The study, based on data from a FOI request to the Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Police Force, highlights a major growing issue faced by tradespeople in the region.

In Nottinghamshire, 330 power tools were stolen between 2023 and 2024, marking a 71% increase compared to 192 thefts reported in 2022/2023. Derbyshire saw an even sharper rise, with 166 tools stolen in 2023/2024, up from just 62 in the previous year — a staggering 167% increase.

The research adds to mounting evidence of a nationwide problem. According to Trades United, over 44,500 tools have been reported stolen across the UK in the past six years, averaging 7,417 stolen tools annually. With 45 territorial and national police forces across the UK, this equates to an average of 165 power tools stolen per region annually.

Nottinghamshire’s theft rate is 100% higher than the national average, underscoring the severity of the issue in this area.

Craig Sanders, Joint Managing Director at Protrade, expressed concern over the rising thefts: "Tool theft is increasingly being reported by our customers and is becoming a source of mass frustration for tradespeople in the East Midlands. At the end of the day, these are people’s livelihoods, and so it’s an issue that should not be taken lightly."

"A few years ago, we started to log all serial numbers for every power tool we sell. There have been occasions where local police forces have contacted us and use this information to assist in pressing charges where tools have been recovered and ultimately identify the rightful owners. These wins are few and far between, but we are trying to do our bit. Some of the professional tool manufacturers now also have smart technology, for example Milwaukee with their One-Key tools. This allows the item to be tracked, geofenced and even disabled, should it be stolen. Although you might not get your tools back, there's a certain comfort that they no longer work!"

“The impact tool theft is having on tradespeople is being exacerbated by the weak growth in average earnings that the construction sector has been experiencing, as well as the ongoing cost of living crisis. In July of this year it was reported that construction workers were experiencing just 3% growth in regular pay compared to the 5.6% average across other sectors.

He continued: ‘Our customers need stronger action from the government and police force to combat this growing problem. It’s clear that whatever measures are in place to tackle these crimes isn’t enough, and more needs to be done to address this issue.”

A petition calling for a ban on the sale of tools at car boot sales, a measure many tradespeople believe could help curb the surge in theft, was live on the UK Government website but has since been taken down.

The government stated it has no current plans for such a ban, but recognises the impact of tool theft on tradespeople and is consulting on how new laws and crime prevention strategies could better protect tradespeople’s vans and their contents.View their statement here.

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire police forces were contacted for comment but chose not to respond at this time.