Toby Carvery makes menu change which will delight breakfast fans - what is it?

Toby Carvery has made a change to its menu which will leave breakfast fans delighted.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read

The popular chain restaurant has brought back fried eggs to its breakfast menu after they were scrapped from the all you can buffet earlier this year. Toby Carvery removed the item due to the recent outbreak of Avian Flu.

Despite the news leaving fans devastated earlier this year, Toby Carvery has now confirmed fried eggs are back on the menu in a post on Facebook. They said: “Guess who’s back….back again….EGGS ARE BACK!”

The post was accompanied by a video clip showing a huge bowl of fried eggs being placed alongside Toby’s hash browns, mushrooms and baked beans. When eggs were removed, signs were placed on Toby bars nationwide reading: “Due to UK-wide supply issues following the outbreak of avian influenza, we are temporarily unable to supply eggs.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused, we are working hard to rectify this as soon as possible.” Toby Carvery is famed for its unlimited fry-ups, which are available before 11am.

    A Facebook post falsely claims Toby Carvery restaurants are offering free meals to people who share or comment on it. A Facebook post falsely claims Toby Carvery restaurants are offering free meals to people who share or comment on it.
    A Toby Carvery spokesperson said: "It’s cracking news for guests to confirm that we’ve been able to put fried eggs back on the menu following short term supply issues of free range eggs; due to ongoing avian flu.

    "We know our guests love our fried eggs so it’s great to have them back in our unlimited breakfast offer."

