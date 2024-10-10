Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An urgent food recall notice has been issued for a popular snack sold at TK Maxx and Homesense.

Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars have been pulled from shelves due undeclared milk in the products.

The Food Standards Agency said in its recall notice: “TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling Chocolate Chip Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars and Variety Pack Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

“This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The products included in the recall include the 10-bar packs of Oatrageous Chocolate Chip Chewy Granola Bars with the best before date of 03 May 2025, and the Oatrageous Chewy Granola Bars variety pack, which includes 6 x S’Mores 6 x Chocolate Chunk, and 6 x Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and the best before date of 03 May 2025.

The company has said that the above products were on sale at TK Maxx and Homesense stores between August 2024 and October 2024.

The FSA added: “If you have bought the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat them.

“Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund. For further information, please contact TK Maxx/Homesense Customer Services on 01923 473561 or [email protected].”