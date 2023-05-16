News you can trust since 1855
Tim Westwood: Phone line to close after BBC receives ‘significant amount’ of new information against DJ

The sexual misconduct allegations against the Radio DJ span nearly 20 years

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 16th May 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read

A confidential phone line set-up for people to contribute evidence to a review into Tim Westwood’s alleged conduct has received  “a significant amount of important new information” and is therefore set to close this Friday, May 16.

The BBC opened up the phone line in April, as part of an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the former Radio 1 and Xtra DJ. The 24-hour hotline allows people to report abuse anonymously. 

Last year, it was claimed Mr Westwood had allegedly abused women whilst working for the BBC. The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 1992 and 2017. Westwood denies the claims.

Barrister Gemma White, who is leading the review, has thanked those who have the courage to step forward.

    She said: “We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us via the review phoneline. We know that taking the decision to call was not easy for many of you and that speaking to us has taken courage. 

    “Your evidence will assist me in my task of independently establishing whether the BBC knew of concerns and responded appropriately to them. If you have been thinking of contributing but have not been sure about whether to do so, please do get in touch now.”

    The inquiry, which has already seen more than 50,000 BBC documents, is expected to publish its findings in July.

