These popular Spanish holiday islands ‘could be moved onto the amber travel list’

Ibiza could be among the Spanish holiday islands moved to the amber travel list (Shutterstock)

Popular Spanish holiday islands could be moved onto the amber travel list - only a fortnight after being approved for quarantine-free travel.

Ibiza Mallorca and Menorca could all be moved off the green watchlist on Wednesday due to rising cases, according to reports.

The Sun, which first reported the alleged travel change, quoted a source saying: “It’s all still up for discussion, but the figures aren’t great which is why it was on the watch list in the first place.”

The Department for Transport said there was “nothing to say at the moment” on changes to the Balearic islands’ travel status.

Which countries could be moved onto the green list?

Aside from countries potentially coming off the green list, some could be going the other way, according to an analyst.

Italy, Germany and Poland are among the destinations most likely to be added to the Government’s green travel list, Robert Boyle, former director of strategy at British Airways’ parent company IAG, has predicted.

He wrote on his website www.gridpoint.consulting that “strong candidates” from Europe to be added to the quarantine-free list also included Austria, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Switzerland.

Rules on travelling to amber listed countries

Those travelling to amber listed countries, such as mainland Spain, have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to England.

However, as of July 19 the requirement to quarantine will be scrapped for the fully vaccinated and those aged under 18.

People arriving in the UK from green list destinations are not required to self-isolate.

The UK is battling its own summer spike in cases, with a further 36,660 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases reported as of 9am on Tuesday.