The top 40 things that Brits have been proud to achieve

A quarter of UK adults cannot think of a single accomplishment they are truly proud of in the last 12 months, research has found.

A survey of 2,000 people revealed a lack of confidence, money, and fear of failure hold them back from doing things they think would give them a sense of pride – while limited motivation, time, and an inadequate skillset were other factors.

However, 78 per cent can think of one or more achievements that made them proud in general – including raising a child, buying a home, and getting their first job.

Meanwhile, exactly one in five looked back on taking part in a sporting event with pride – such as running a 10k, half marathon, or a distance bike ride.

The research was commissioned by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), to inspire those who are looking for a new challenge during the health-kick season.

The charity is running events such as its annual London to Brighton Bike Ride, as well as the Bournemouth Pier-to-Pier open water swim this year.

Dan Geneen, from the charity, said: “It’s easy to let external factors get in the way of pushing yourself to achieve more in life. Such moments are the things you can look back on in years to come with a sense of pride, whether they be personal or professional achievements. The new year is a time where many are thinking about their health and wanting a challenge to aim for to help drive them towards their goal – and signing up to BHF events such as runs, bike rides, and so on, are a great motivator to do so, while also driving a real sense of accomplishment.”

Despite the tough year of 2023, many have found things to be proud of

A sense of pride

Almost half (45 per cent) regret not having more moments they’re proud of in their life so far, while 28 per cent believe feeling a true sense of achievement can be difficult to find, and one in six (15 per cent) want to do something that pushes them to their limits, but they’re yet to take the leap.

Yet, 80 per cent think it’s important to accomplish things that give you a sense of pride in your life according to the data from OnePoll.com. Building confidence, character, and learning more about yourself were the top reasons why they believe it’s key, while 42 per cent reckon it forms resilience.

And respondents reckon the typical person should achieve seven things they can look back on with pride in their adult lives. A third believed running a marathon would be something someone should be truly proud of, while 27 per cent think the same for a 10k. However, 31 per cent believe they’ve achieved less in the last 10 years than those before that with 63 per cent craving the sense of accomplishment again in the future.

Dan Geneen, at the British Heart Foundation, which is supporting more than 60 events across the country, added: “Clearly, there’s an appetite to feel that sense of pride and achievement, something that we have seen from all our amazing supporters over the years. In 2024 we want to continue to help people achieve these goals and have loads of events like our iconic London to Brighton Bike Ride and Bournemouth Pier to Pier Swim that can help people across the UK feel proud of themselves. Big or small, it’s important to test yourself as well as to look after your health, so this way you can achieve both.”

Top 40 achievements Brits are most proud of