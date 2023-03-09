The start date for the upcoming 2023 season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off in aid of Stand Up to Cancer has been announced, with the show set to move to a brand new slot on the schedule this year.

The highly anticipated new season will air on Sunday instead of its usual Tuesday slot. The season opener will be broadcast on Channel 4 on March 19 at 7.45pm.

Despite a change of schedule - the show is expected to otherwise remain the same as a star studded cast including the likes of Friends legend David Schwimmer, Olympian Tom Daley, Gemma Collins and more compete in the infamous tent.

The lineup, announced in February also includes The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, ex-Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, Loose Women’s Coleen Nolan, and TV presenter Paddy McGuinness.

The show is set to run for five episodes and will see four contestants compete in each one. Last year, the winners were dominated by musicians with Emma Willis, Gareth Malone, Example, Ben Miller and Ellie Goulding coming out victorious.

Pictured is the Celebrity GBBO line-up for 2023. Back Row - Ellie Taylor, Joe Thomas, Paddy McGuinness, Coleen Nolan, Tom Daley, Adele Roberts. Lucy Beaumont, David Morrissey. Middle Row - Tim Key, Jessica Hynes, Gemma Collins, AJ Odudu, Mike Wozniak, Judi Love, Deborah Meaden, Jay Blades. Front Row - Rose Matafeo, David Schwimmer, Jesy Nelson, Tom Davis. Pic: Channel 4

