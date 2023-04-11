News you can trust since 1855
The British Soap Awards 2023: nominations and how to vote for Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders & more

The British Soap Awards is back bigger than ever this year. Here’s how you can vote for your favourites

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:03 BST

The nominations for The British Soap Awards 2023 have been released as voting opens to the public. Soap stars are set to attend the glamorous red carpet event ahead of a night full of entertainment, with a number of actors set to take home top prizes for their on-screen achievements.

The exciting annual ceremony will see EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks winners awarded gongs under a list of categories from Best Young Performer, Best Leading performer and Villain of the year - among others.

Last year, Emmerdale came out victorious as they walked away with four awards, winning Best British Soap, Best Leading Performer, Best Dramatic Performance and Best Family categories.

As the awards show draws near, viewers now have the chance to choose their favourites through the soap awards’ website. The first round of voting will close on April 25 at 5pm while the second round opens on May 2 at 10am, and closes on June 2 at 5pm.

    The nominations in full:

    Villain of the Year:

    Angus Castle-Doughty - Eric Foster, Hollyoaks

    Aaron Thiara - Ravi Gulati, EastEnders

    Laura White - Princess Buchanan, Doctors

    Stephe Reid - Todd Boyce , Coronation Street

    Best Young Performer:

    Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street

    Jayden Fox - Bobby Costello, Hollyoaks

    Lillia Tuner - Lily Slater, EastEnders

    Huey Quinn - Kyle Winchester, Emmerdale

    Best Leading Performer:

    Charlotte Jordan - Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

    Ryan Prescott - Ryan Connor, Coronation Street

    Elle Mulvaney - Amy Barlow, Coronation Street

    Sair Khan - Alya Nazir, Coronation Street

    Paddy Bever  - Max Turner, Coronation Street

    Ashley Rice  - Sid Vere, Doctors

    Adrian Lewis Morgan - Jimmi Clay, Doctors

    Dex Lee  - Bear Sylvester, Doctors

    Elisabeth Dermot Walsh  - Zara Carmichael, Doctors

    Dido Miles  - Emma Reid, Doctors

    James Farrar  - Zack Hudson, EastEnders

    Diane Parish  - Denise Fox, EastEnders

    Danielle Harold  - Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

    Shona McGarty  - Whitney Dean, EastEnders

    Jamie Borthwick  - Jay Brown, EastEnders

    Michael Wildman - Al Chapman, Emmerdale

    Lucy Pargeter  - Chas Dingle, Emmerdale

    Dominic Brunt  - Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

    Jeff Hordley - Cain Dingle, Emmerdale

    Sally Dexter - Faith Dingle, Emmerdale

    Ijaz Rana - Imran Maalik, Hollyoaks

    Owen Warner - Romeo Nightingale, Hollyoaks

    Anna Passey  - Sienna Blake, Hollyoaks

    Niamh Blackshaw - Juliet Nightingale, Hollyoaks

    Richard Blackwood  - Felix Westwood, Hollyoaks

    Best British Soap:

    Emmerdale,

    Eastenders

    Hollyoaks

    Doctors

    Coronation Street

    Nominations