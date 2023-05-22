A top Tesco chief will step down from his role following four personal misconduct allegations in June. Tesco’s Director and Chair of the Board John Allan ‘vigorously denied’ three allegations and ‘unreservedly apologised’ for one comment he made but will step down from his role next month.

One of the allegations related to the Tesco AGM in 2022. In response, Tesco said they immediately instigated an extensive review of the allegation which involved an internal communication to colleagues inviting them to come forward if they had concerns regarding any conduct issues and specifically at the Tesco 2022 AGM.

Tesco said colleagues that attended the meeting have been further contacted, including colleagues who have since left the Company.

Senior Independent Director Byron Grote said: "John has made a valuable contribution to Tesco during his 8 years as Chair. He has successfully led the Board through the turnaround and Covid whilst helping to rebuild the business.

“While we have received no complaints about John's conduct and made no findings of wrongdoing, these allegations risk becoming a distraction to Tesco. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his substantial contribution to the business. We are well advanced in our search for a new Chair and will make an announcement in due course."

John was appointed in 2015 and his tenure as Chair was due to end shortly. The scope of the review has been considered by external legal counsel, who advised that the steps were reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances.

