BREAKING
Tennis ace Martina Navratilova tells Piers Morgan's Talk TV show she is cancer free

Former tennis star Martina Navratiolva has announced she is now free of breast cancer, just months after her diagnosis

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

Former Wimbeldon and US Open Tennis champion Martina Navratoilova has announced that she is cancer free. The iconic former player, who is now a pundit on the sport, revealed the good news in an interview due to air on Tuesday evening(March 21).

The former world number told Piers Morgan on his Talk TV show that she is now “cancer-free” in an interview which will air today. Navratiolva had been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer.

The 66-year-old star, who won more than 50 grand slam titles (singles, doubles and mixed doubles) during an illustrious career, received the diagnosis last year. She was due to travel to cover the Australian Open as a pundit later that month.

Navratilova will continue to undergo further preventative treatment. Back when she was first diagnosed she told a national publication that she was scared she “may not see next Christmas”.

    She realised that she would see Christmas 2022, but then was increasingly worried about 2023. She said: “This was the first week in December, [I’m thinking] I will see this Christmas, but maybe not the next one.”

    Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with cancer. (Getty Images)
    The now-pundit is one of the most successful players the sport has ever seen. Amongst her 18 major singles titles are no fewer than nine Wimbledon crowns and four US Open titles.

