Supermarket chain Mere 'to become cheapest in UK' as it plans to open 300 budget stores

Founded in Siberia, in 2009, the company - known in its home country as Svetofor - has been opening stores across Europe under the Mere name since 2018.

The company already has stores in Germany, Poland, Latvia, Ukraine, Romania and Lithuania and is expanding into the UK, Spain, Italy, Greece and Bulgaria.

The first shop to throw open it’s doors in the UK is reportedly in Preston’s Ribbleton next month – with claims produce will be 30% cheaper than other UK supermarkets.

Speaking to The Grocer earlier this month, Mere’s head of UK buying Pavels Antonovs said the chain would fill a “gap in the market” in the UK, with no competitors as their model is based on no service and no marketing.