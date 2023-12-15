While Strictly Come Dancing 2023 comes to an end, the Christmas special is right around the corner.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Strictly Come Dancing coming to an end for another year, it's good to know that the final will not be the end of our 2023 dancing fix.

The Christmas special will be airing soon, with brand-new celebrities partnering up with the professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-off special of the celebrity dancing competition show, airs every year at Christmas.

In the show, six brand-new celebrity competitors partner up with a regular professional dancer for one special (usually Christmas-themed) dance, for a chance of winning the glitterball trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas special.

Which celebrities will be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas special?

The Christmas special 2023 line-up includes; rugby star Danny Cipriani, Sugababes member Keisha Buchanan, actress Tillie Amartey, historian Dan Snow, Eastenders actor Jamie Borthwick and journalist Sally Nugent.

Strictly Come Dancing's 2023 Christmas special will return to our screens on Christmas Day.

Who will the celebrities be partnered with for the Strictly Christmas special?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been confirmed that Danny Ciprinani will be partnered with 2022 professional winner Jowita Przystał, Keisha Buchanan will be partnered with Gorka Márquez, Tillie Amartey will be partnered with Neil Jones, Dan Snow will be partnered with Nadiya Bychkova, Jamie Borthwick will be partnered with Nancy Xu and Sally Nugent will be partnered with Graziano Di Prima.

When will the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 be on TV?