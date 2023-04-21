News you can trust since 1855
Strictly 2023: Presenters, judges and pros confirmed - who will stay for this year’s competition?

Which Strictly stars will be back on our screens in September and who won’t return

Chloe Clarke
By Chloe Clarke
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read

Every year, Strictly Come Dancing makes changes to its lineup of presenters, judges and professional dancers, with rumours sweeping the fanbase months ahead of the reality TV show, which airs in September. The Strictly 2023 lineup has been announced, but who will stay and who will go?

Luckily for fans of the current lineup, presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are booked to stay on for another year of Strictly magic. While there have been rumours of a change in the judging panel, the 2023 lineup sees no changes in who will inevitably judge each dance that graces the Strictly ballroom.

This means Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will all be returning to the show. The four judges have offered their dancing expertise since Anton became a judge in 2021 following his tenure as a professional dancer on the show since 2004.

Strictly fans are keen to find out who will present its spin-off show, It Takes Two, alongside former professional dancer Janette Manrara. The update, which follows the departure from Rylan Clark, has not yet been confirmed alongside the lineup for the main show.

    But which professional dancers will stay and which ones have left the series? The official lineup confirms that professional dancer Cameron Lombard has left the series before having been given a celebrity partner.

    Strictly 2023 - lineup for presenters, judges and professional dancers 

    Presenters

    • Tess Daly
    • Claudia Winkleman

    Judges

    • Craig Revel Horwood
    • Motsi Mabuse
    • Anton Du Beke 
    • Shirley Ballas

    Professional dancers

    • Dianne Buswell
    • Nadiya Bychkova
    • Graziano Di Prima
    • Amy Dowden
    • Karen Hauer
    • Katya Jones
    • Neil Jones
    • Nikita Kuzmin
    • Gorka Marquez
    • Luba Mushtuk
    • Giovanni Pernice
    • Jowita Przystal
    • Johannes Radebe
    • Kai Widdrington
    • Nancy Xu
    • Carlos Gu
    • Lauren Oakley
    • Michelle Tsiakkas
    • Vito Coppola
