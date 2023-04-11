Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, 20. The news, which was revealed on Millie’s Instagram page, follows the couple’s nearly three-year relationship.

Millie and Jake, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi, have been dating for two and a half years. Millie took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture of the couple, where her engagement ring is clearly visible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie chose a Taylor Swift lyric from the title track of her album, Lover, to accompany the picture. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” was the lyric Millie chose to reference alongside the picture.

A number of celebrities have congratulated the pair in the comments section, including popstar and ex-Strictly finalist Hrvy, who wrote: “Wooooooooo.”

Most Popular

Millie made her name as an actress on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, where she was cast as the main character Eleven. She was only 11 years old when she began filming the first season of the sci-fi show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad