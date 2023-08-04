News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Steam Wholesome Games Sale: Cosy game discounts including Lake and Unpacking

Steam are offerings some great savings on cosy games including the much-loved Lake and Unpacking

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Steam is hosting a Wholesome Games Sale which has seen some great discounts on some much-loved indie games. The sale runs until August 7 and gives players the opportunity to pick up many cosy games.

Games are discounted up to 90% with some big fan favourites being included, such as Lake and Unpacking. Over 200 games have been discounted, meaning there is something in there for everyone to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s just a handful of some of the great cosy games in the Wholesome Games Sale:

What’s in the Steam Wholesome Games Sale

Related topics:Gaming