Stay safe at Severn Trent’s reservoirs during the summer holidays

As temperatures finally warm up once again and the summer holidays start everyone is being warned to stay safe when visiting Severn Trent’s reservoirs.

The sites provide a great, low-cost day out with a range of activities, from walking and cycling routes to bird watching, fishing, cafes, restaurants and children’s play areas.

With the sun shining, it might be tempting to venture into the open waters, but the reservoirs can contain hidden dangers including strong currents, freezing temperatures and hidden objects under the surface.

Carsington Water - Photo credit: Severn Trent.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Now summer has finally arrived we’re looking forward to welcoming families and people to our wonderful visitor sites.

“Yet while it may be tempting to some to take a swim in a reservoir to cool off, they’re operational sites. Even on a hot day they’re likely to be extremely cold which can lead to even strong swimmers finding themselves in trouble.

“We take the safety of all our visitors extremely seriously and want them to remain conscious of the dangers that can result from entering the water. We don’t have lifeguards on site or safe swimming areas, so we’d ask visitors to not take that risk.”

But any unauthorised swimming in reservoirs carries dangers, including:

The water is colder than it looks and cold water shock can affect a person's muscles and cause them to gasp for air which can lead to drowning;

Reservoirs are operational sites, with machinery under the water which can create strong currents which pose a risk to even strong swimmers;

Reservoirs have steep sides and can become very deep very quickly;

The water may contain unseen natural hazards such as weeds, rocks or blue-green algae which can be toxic;

Not all sites are staffed and they may be out in the countryside, many miles from help if someone gets into trouble.

The water company has a number of reservoirs visitor sites in the region. They are Carsington, Linacre Water and Upper Derwent Valley and Foremark Reservoir, all in Derbyshire; Thornton Water in Leicestershire; Staunton Harold Water on the Leicestershire/Derbyshire border; Draycote and Shustoke Water in Warwickshire; Tittesworth Water in Staffordshire and Trimpley Water in Worcestershire.

More details about Severn Trent’s visitor sites are available at https://www.stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites/.