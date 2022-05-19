Stag dos, proposals and wedding planners book most popular celebrity on Cameo

Wedding season is here. Cameo, the celebrity engagment platform, has found James Buckley is the star most asked for when helping a couple pop the big question.
Buckley, known best for his performance as Jay Cartwright in The Inbetweeners, has been involved in hundreds of wedding-related Cameo messages, making him the most booked celeb on the platform.
Cameo has also revealed Paul Chuckle is one of the top choices of celeb who is requested as a wedding gift.
Most booked celebs for stag/hen parties
- James Buckley
- James Marsters
- Alan Fletcher
- Heidi Montag
When looking for the perfect Cameo wedding gift, Buckley is also closely followed by to-me-to-you funny man Paul Chuckle, as well as Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s James Marsters on the popularity scale.
Most booked celebs for wedding gifts
- James Buckley
- Paul Chuckle
- James Marsters
- Alastair Green
Many planning their wedding book specific celebs to make their day special (pictured below)
In total, Cameo has helped thousands of people provide that perfect wedding moment and a memory that will last a lifetime, with 3,836 Cameos requested and fulfilled in the last 12 months alone.
