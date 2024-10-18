Spooky season arrives at Birds Bakery with ghoulish treats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the nights grow longer and October creeps in, Birds Bakery is embracing the Halloween spirit with a spooktacular new range of seasonal treats. From ghostly white chocolate lollies to ghoulish gingerbread mummies, there’s something for every Halloween fan to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting this month, customers can indulge in limited-edition goodies including milk chocolate witches, shortbread ghosts, and frosted cupcakes topped with chocolate pumpkin faces — all perfect for adding a bit of frightful fun to any Halloween gathering.

The hauntingly good collection will be available throughout October, giving customers plenty of time to stock up on their spooky favourites before trick-or-treating begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Bird, Director of Strategy at Birds Bakery, commented:

Spooky treats available at Birds Bakery this Halloween

“When we think of Halloween, we picture chilly evenings, cosy get-togethers, and of course, sweet treats. At Birds, we love to put a seasonal spin on our fan-favourite classics, and this year’s Halloween range is no exception.”

“Our Halloween selection is perfect for any spooky celebration, whether you're hosting a party or joining in the trick-or-treat fun. With delightful options like milk and white chocolate frogs, and chunky Halloween-themed lollies, there’s something to satisfy every sweet tooth."

“We’re thrilled to bring another seasonal selection to our shelves and hope our customers enjoy it as much as we do. These treats are limited-edition though, so we encourage customers to grab them before they disappear!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Halloween collection is available at all 61 Birds Bakery stores across the East Midlands, as well as online through Birds By Post, making it easier than ever to get your hands on their deliciously spooky creations.