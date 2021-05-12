Spain set to ditch negative Covid test requirements for British holiday goers from next week - what you need to know

The announcement makes Spain one of only a few countries where British travellers can enter freely without restrictions (Photo: DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

As travel restrictions across the UK begin to ease, Spain is preparing to get rid of its requirements for British travellers to have a negative Covid-19 test upon arrival in the country.

The new rules will take place from 20 May, and are being implemented following the UK’s success in reducing its Covid-19 infection rate. The move means that British holiday goers will not have to pay for a pre-departure PCR test, or present a vaccination certificate to prove their Covid status.

However, this step is dependent on the UK maintaining a Covid rate of infection below 50 cases per 100,000 people.

‘Allow British people to travel to Spain’

Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said: “[Britons] could come from May 20 onwards without a PCR if the incidence rates are below the range currently under review, which is around 50 cases per 100,000 people.”

She added: “We know what we have to do to allow British people to travel to Span, which is to lower the cumulative incidence and keep on vaccinating.”

The announcement makes Spain one of only a few countries where British travellers can enter freely without restrictions.

Is Spain on the green travel list?

Spain is currently listed on the UK’s amber list, which means that those returning to the UK from the country will have to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, and take a Covid test on day two and day eight of isolating.

The Government states that you must follow these rules “even if you have been vaccinated”.

There has been no news on when Spain might be switched to the green list. On the Government website, there is a list of countries that will move to the green list from 17 May, however Spain is not included on this list.

For those arriving in England from a country on the green list, they are required to take a Covid-19 test before travelling, and another on or before day two after arrival but they do not need to quarantine unless the test result is positive.