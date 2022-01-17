Snorers wanted - get paid £300 to test sleep products

If you are one of the 25 per cent of sleepers in the UK who are kept awake at night by your partner’s snoring - or if you are in the 10 per cent of the nation that wake themselves up with their own nocturnal grunts - now is your moment.

Should you consider yourself a certified snorer, Silentnight may have just the job to suit.

While snorers are usually rebuked for their noisy night-time habits, the UK sleep brand is on the hunt for five serious snorers to test their sleep products in 2022, with a cash reward of £300.

The lucky snoozers will receive a sleep bundle worth up to £700, to include a king-size, rolled mattress from the award-winning Studio by Silentnight collection, a pair of innovative Anti-Snore pillows designed to encourage improved breathing, and a ‘So Snug’ 13.5 tog winter duvet to keep snorers cosy.

Tips to improve your sleep:

Kat Collins, senior brand manager for Silentnight, said: “As the UK’s most trusted sleep brand, we think it’s important to celebrate all types of sleepers and so are giving back to snorers across the country with an exciting new role this year.

"But, this is official business and we’re looking for applicants who take their sleep seriously. As part of our mission to change how people sleep for the better, we know that customers’ feedback on our products is fundamental to our future launches so can’t wait to hear our new ‘employees’ thoughts.”

Snorers ready to take on the challenge can enter the competition by following these two simple steps:

1. Complete the entry form on the Silentnight website and sign up to Silentnight’s newsletter

2. Follow Silentnight @silentnightbeds on Instagram OR Facebook