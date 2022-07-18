Snapchat announces first ever web app with calling and messaging available online

For the first time Snapchat is bringing its calling and messaging features to the web.

Snapchat for Web will allow users to communicate outside of the app.

Users will be able to access the platform by going to web.snapchat.com and logging in with their Snapchat details.

It is first being made available to users of the firm’s Snapchat+ subscription service in the UK and some other countries.

But, it will be rolled out to all users “soon”.

What features will Snapchat for Web have?

The social media giant said all its major messaging features will be available on the new web app.

While the lenses for video calls feature also being added soon.

The company confirmed users will additionally be able to send Snaps from the web app.

Snapchat said the web version of the platform also included a privacy screen that would hide the Snapchat window and a user’s conversations.

This is for if the user clicks away for another task - as part of the web app’s safety measures.

What has Snapchat said?

The social media giant said: “With so many in our community spending more time online, whether it is for remote learning or working, streaming or just plain browsing – we saw a huge opportunity to make it easier for our community to stay connected throughout their day.

“We cannot wait to bring our favourite fundamental Snapchat capabilities to the web.”

What is Snapchat’s subscription service?

Snapchat officially launched its new Snapchat+ subscription service in June, enabling users to pay a monthly fee in order to gain access to exclusive in-app feautures such as custom app icons, new profile badges, data insights, display tools and more.

It costs £3.99 a month and Snapchat has said that the the new package will help “deliver new features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support”.

To join Snapchat+, all you have to do is tap on your Bitmoji or profile icon in the top left-hand corner of the app.

You will then be given the option to select the “exclusive, experimental and pre-release features” of Snapchat+, alongside a gold Snapchat ghost icon.

Once you have clicked on this, you have the choice to set up your subscription plan.