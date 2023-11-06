Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brazen shoplifter who was caught on CCTV raiding a Sainsbury's in front of shoppers and staff has been banned from every branch in the UK.

Joseph Tait, 38, repeatedly targeted two supermarkets earlier this year where he stole £2,500 worth of meat and cheese.

A court heard he also helped himself to drinks and snacks from the stores in Heaton, Newcastle. Shoppers and staff reported Tait to police who scoured CCTV to catch him stealing from the stores. Northumbria Police released footage of Tait ransacking the shelves of a Sainsbury's in Chillingham Road in Heaton.

Joseph Tait, who has been banned from every Sainsbury's in the country after repeated shoplifting

The clip shows him grabbing armfuls of chilled food from the fridges while shocked shoppers watch in disgust. Tait has now been barred from entering all 1,400 branches of Sainsbury’s in the country until October 2025. He was given the ban as part of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) when he appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court last month.

Tait, of no fixed address, admitted four theft charges and asked for 22 more offences to be taken into consideration. The court heard he has numerous convictions for theft, burglary and possession of drugs. The CBO prevents Tait from entering any Sainsbury’s store in the country and requires him to leave any retail premises if asked to do so by staff.

Sergeant Gary Sharpe, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are pleased that the CBO has been implemented and Tait is now banned from setting foot inside the shops. Law-abiding members of the public including those working in these businesses should not have to endure this sort of behaviour with it impacting their day-to-day lives and these new conditions mean they will no longer have to. Tait’s persistent criminality has been an increasing concern to residents and businesses in the Heaton area and should he choose to ignore the conditions of the order, he risks further punishment, including a custodial sentence.