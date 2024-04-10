Watch: Moment violent sex offender is arrested in dramatic police video
Dramatic police bodycam video shows the moment a sex offender is arrested. Marcelino Goncalves, 55, was arrested and convicted after being highlighted as a high-harm offender and prolific abuser.
In the footage, Goncalves can be heard saying to officers: “No, I haven’t done anything. I swear to God. I haven’t done anything. I swear.”
Police became aware of Goncalves when a member of the public said they saw him assault a woman he knew. The victim then disclosed a long history of abuse she had faced including burning her with a cigarette because she did not want to have sex with him and punching her in the face. Goncalves continued to target the woman while on remand, calling 15 times from prison.
Goncalves was convicted on March 22 for rape, assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking and controlling coercive behaviour. He will be sentenced on June 7.
The Metropolitan Police has developed an approach to identification of the most dangerous suspects ranked in order of the harm that victims say they have inflicted on the women and girls of London known as the ‘V100’. Officers have arrested a total of 60 of the most harmful suspects, with 24 convicted so far, since August 2023.
