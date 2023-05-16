Selling Sunset will return for its sixth series later this week, with the likes of Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Fitzgerald set to return to screens for the new season. Selling Sunset follows a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents who work for The Oppenheim Group.

In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market. Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the sixth season as series five aired in April 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Season five and six were confirmed by Netflix back in January 2022 and the explosive season five finale revealed two cast members would not be returning for season six.

But will Christine Quinn return for the sixth series of Selling Sunset and which other cast member will not be returning for the new season? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Will Christine Quinn return for Selling Sunset season 6?

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During season five, Christine locked horns with her colleagues and befriended newcomer Chelsea. Christine failed to turn up to a meeting with colleague Mary and The Oppenheim Group’s boss Jason Oppenheim about her behaviour in the last episode of season five, leaving fans questioning whether she had left the brokerage.

Christine was also notably absent from the reunion show due to contracting Covid-19. In the reunion special, Jason addressed Christine’s departure from the brokerage and he confirmed that there wasn’t ‘a place for her’ anymore at his real estate group.

After the reunion special aired, Christine confirmed to People magazine that she had quit The Oppenheim Group and Selling Sunset to open her own brokerage, RealOpen.

She told the publication: "I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."

The mum-of-one added that Jason knew about her new venture. She said: "Jason knew. I told him. Him and I had had conversations a year prior. I told him I was doing my own thing.

"I don’t think anyone actually thought...I think they thought I was bluffing; I don’t think they actually thought I was working on a company, I don’t know. But I told them for a year that I was working on this. Everyone knows."

Which other cast member has left Selling Sunset?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Series regular Maya Vander will not star in the sixth season of Selling Sunset. Following the release of season five, the realtor revealed she will ‘probably not’ appear on the show for season six as she wishes to spend more time with her family in Miami.

At the time of filming season five, Maya was pregnant with her third child. However, in 2021 the realtor confirmed that tragically her baby, named Mason, was stillborn.

Last week, the reality star revealed she had become a mother again as she announced the birth of her ‘rainbow baby’.

She said in an Instagram post on May 11: She said in an Instagram post: "My rainbow baby! This was a long nine months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya then thanked her doctors in the post, adding: "Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and Dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital.