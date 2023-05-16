The popular LA-based reality show Selling Sunset will return to Netflix on May 19. The sixth season will see our favourite real estate agents return to The Oppenheim Group’s offices, bringing with it plenty of drama.

Fans are desperately awaiting the drop of the new season after Netflix released the full trailer that featured not one, but two new real estate agents joining the team. The trailer also hinted that Chrishell Stause’s relationship with wife G Glip will be a focus too.

One of the new girls is Bre, who is mother to one of Nick Cannon’s children. She can be seen in the trailer dramatically strutting while her own voice-over says: "I’m kind of a mirror. Whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get. I mean business. I’m about my business. I’m here to ****– this ****up."

Bre will be joined by her fellow newcomer Nicole Smith, who can be heard saying: "100 million dollars in sales and counting? If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue."

With two new additions joining the Oppenheim Group team, many will be wondering whether or not the cast members featured on the reality show are actually certified estate agents. Don’t worry we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know including whether or not the Oppenheim Group is even a real business.

Is the Oppenheim Group real?

The brokerage that is at the centre of Selling Sunset is The Oppenheim Group, which is very much a real agency. However, the business dealings are not featured in the show. According to the company’s website , The Oppenheim Group is a family business that was originally founded in 1889 and known as The Stern Group.

The company was founded by Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s great-great grandfather Jacon Stern whose clients included the founders of Paramount Pictures. The business has been passed down five generations to Jason and Brett who feature heavily in Selling Sunset.

Where is The Oppenheim Group based?

The Oppenheim Group is located on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, California.

Jason Oppenheim will star in Selling the OC.

Are the Selling Sunset cast actual real estate agents?

Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani are all officially employed by The Oppenheim Group.

A previous agent for the company, and member of Selling Sunset cast, Christine Quinn departed from the show and the business and has since started her own real estate group called RealOpen alongside Christan Dumontet.

Selling Sunset season 6 full cast

The show has said goodbye to some of its realtors like Christine Quinn as well as Maya Vander who revealed via her Instagram that she had chosen to quit the show. Vander said it was “not an easy decision” but wanted to be with her family in Miami.

The cast of Selling Sunset Season 5: Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Vanessa Villela, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan (Pic: Nino Munoz/Netflix)

Here are the people confirmed to return for season six:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Mary Fitzgerald

Heather Young

Chrishell Stause

Emma Hernan

Davina Potratz

Amanza Smith

Chelsea Lazkani

How to watch Netflix’s Selling Sunset

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

