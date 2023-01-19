Screaming Trees bassist Van Conner dies aged 55 after battle with pneumonia

Screaming Trees member Van Conner has died at the age of 55. The bassist died following a battle with pneumonia.

Van Conner’s brother, and bandmate, Gary Lee Conner, confirmed the news via his Facebook page. The statement read: "Van Conner bassist and songwriter of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55. It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary went on to reveal that his brother was taken to hospital after a liver infection, but went on to say that Van had suffered from “an array of health problems” since late 2021. He gave fans an update earlier this week regarding Van’s health saying: "Van has been making progress this last week but we nearly lost him.”

He added: "Last year he was in a coma two different times. Once due to emergency stomach surgery and the other because of Covid and a blood clot in his lung. He has been going downhill since then, not being able to walk and finally being confined to bed.

Most Popular

"Just after new years his liver almost finished him off. He’s still pretty out of it but he’s coming back again. It’s going to be a long road for him but his family is giving him a lot of support. He has many more songs to write..."

Advertisement Hide Ad