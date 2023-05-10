Samantha Womack has refused to rule out a return to EastEnders when she was questioned over the matter on Good Morning Britain. This comes just days after her on-screen sister, Roxy Mitchell returned - albeit as a figment of her daughter’s imagination.

Womack played the role of the fiery Ronnie Mitchell for years until her character’s death in 2017. However, the return of Roxy has sparked rumours that the two could return to the soap despite being killed off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roxy, who was played by Rita Simons, recently appeared on GMB too, and said there could possibly be a full-time comeback to the BBC One soap.

When questioned about Simons’ comments on GMB and whether she too could make a return, Womack said: "I love her positivity. We were seen at the end of the episode floating quite lifelessly in the pool. But I like her positivity."

Most Popular

Womack first appeared on EastEnders in 2007. She stayed in the soap for four years before quitting in 2011 as her character was sent to prison. However, she returned two years later in 2013 before her character was killed in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad