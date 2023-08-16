TV presenter Rylan Clark has opened up about the times he tried to take his own life after ‘hitting rock bottom’ following the breakdown of his marriage to ex-husband Dan Neal, with the pair calling it quits in 2021.

Speaking to Matt Willis on his On The Mend podcast, the 34-year-old discussed how he tried to take his own life twice, even reaching a point where he was unable to ‘see, hear, eat, breathe or sleep’.

Rylan’s marriage to Neal ended in 2021 after six years. In the aftermath of their split, Rylan took some time away from the spotlight to protect his mental health, but said he ‘lost himself’ after the divorce.

Rylan, who admitted to his long-term partner he had been unfaithful, said: “I can’t remember what made me disappear basically from the person I knew. I didn’t have the seconds, I just had the impact basically. The baseball bat round the face I call it. And yeah, I got very ill.

“I was so broken, like to the point where I physically couldn’t dress, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t do none of these things. I tried to, to end it a few times unsuccessfully - gratefully now.

“But I just remember going to sleep at night after doing nothing all day, living at my mums, frightened to leave the house, didn’t want anyone to see me – and I think that’s the fame side of stuff.

“I would pray that I wouldn’t wake up because then it wouldn’t be my fault. Does that make sense?