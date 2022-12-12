Rhod Gilbert has revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The comedian confirmed the news while giving fans an update on his health in a recent interview with BBC Radio Wales.

In July, the Welshman announced he was undergoing treatment for cancer at Cardiff’s Velindre Cancer Centre, a place Rhod Gilbert previously raised money for through his charity work. He told the BBC “I can’t imagine there is a better place in this world to be treated.”

The 54-year-old explained: “I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day-by-day. I had a terribly sore throat, tightness through my neck. I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe, I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it. Lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be, it turns out I have got stage four cancer.

The Carmarthen-born comedian continued: “I also caught Covid on that walk as well. I came home with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek… the irony of that! I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient.”

Despite his diagnosis, Rhod has admitted that “there is a lot of humour in it” as he might use his recovery time to work on material for future shows and performances. He said: “Hopefully I am going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage.”

