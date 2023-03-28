News you can trust since 1855
Revolution to give away free shot of your choice this Easter - if you bring your own egg cup

Revolution, which has 48 bars in the UK, is giving away free shots if you bring along an egg cup this Easter

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 28th Mar 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read

Nationwide bar chain Revolution is providing grown-up Easter fun this year in the form of a free shot. However, there’s a catch - you need to bring your own egg cup.

If you visit one of the chain’s 48 bars this Easter weekend, which is April 7-10, you can grab yourself a shot of your choice. The free shot is just one of the ways Revolution is bringing the fun this Easter.

Even if you don’t have your own egg cup, they’ve got you covered. The bar chain will be hiding 30 branded egg-cups around all of its 48 sites across the UK, as it invites you to take part in an epic Easter Egg-Cup Hunt.

For every egg-up that’s found, the lucky discoverer can claim a free Easter-inspired ‘Loosey Goosey’ cocktail. This seasonal cocktail is a mixture of Grey Goose vodka, vanilla and blackcurrant liqueurs, cherry syrup, lemon  and apple juice.

Most Popular

    With every ‘Loosey Goosey’ cocktail that’s purchased, Revolution will be giving away scratch cards with the chance to win a selection of prizes including a free cocktail, pizza, shot stick, dessert, or a glass of fizz. In addition to this, Revolution will also be launching an exclusive range of golden eggs.

    It’s going to be a fun Easter at Revolution bars
    For those of you who are lucky enough to retrieve an egg on your scratch card will be in with a chance of winning festival tickets, a trip to London or your very own bottle of Grey Goose.

