The wait for Red Nose Day is up as the much-loved charity event returns for another year today (March 17). The BBC has planned a series of special TV programmes aimed at generating money for good causes while delighting viewers around the country.

The annual fundraising extravaganza, which has been held since 1988, invites people to wear red noses and take part in a range of activities to raise funds for Comic Relief , a UK-based charity assisting vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals in the UK and around the world.

This year, the BBC has a lineup of shows sure to leave people in stitches. The evening will begin with a three-hour fundraising telethon - a live event featuring a slew of celebrity guests, including comedians, actresses, and musicians.

Taking place from Media City UK in Salford, this year’s programme will feature hilarious sketches, live performances, big surprises, and music acts, whilst raising money for good causes at home and abroad.

The show will be hosted by actor and comedian David Tennant, joined by actor, presenter, and comedian Paddy McGuinness, radio and TV presenter Zoe Ball, actor and comedian Joel Dommett, and presenter AJ Odudu.

How to watch Red Nose Day 2023 Comic Relief on BBC

The show will be aired live from Media City UK, Salford on Friday (March 15) from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer .

BBC Red Nose Day 2023 TV programme line-up

Ghosts

Hit BBC sitcom Ghosts is back with a spook-tacular special for Red Nose Day, with a surprise guest appearance, Kylie Minogue.

Love Island

Comic Relief turns up the heat and the laughs by sending an unexpected bombshell into the villa. Expect Maya Jama slow-mos, sarcastic quips from Iain Stirling and a romantic trip to the hideaway.

Comic Relief - Red Nose Day 2023

The Traitors

In a special version of the hit psychological gameshow, The Traitors, a star-studded roundtable gathers to decide who should be banished. Claudia Winkleman (played by Dawn French) assembles the celebrity ‘Faithful’ and ‘Traitors’ for a discussion full of twists and turns.

Eurovision - The audition tapes

The UK may have found its Eurovision entrant for this year, but before the big night, panel Graham Norton, Lulu and Sam Ryder will have to sit through aspiring celebrity auditions of varying quality.

Baldrick’s Bedtime Story for Comic Relief

The exclusive return of one of the nation’s most beloved comedy characters – Baldrick – as he reads his very own ‘Blackadder’ Bedtime Story.

Comic Relief 2023 - Love island

Appeal films

Viewers will see how their donations could help to improve the lives of those who are struggling the most, both in the UK and around the world. A series of films shown during the evening will tell the personal stories of people supported by Comic Relief projects.

Emma, Oti AND Rylan’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge

Emma, Oti and Rylan’s Big Red Nose Day Challenge reveals every step and struggle of Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan Clark’s turbulent trek to the top of CairnGorm Mountain in the wintry Scottish Highlands to raise life-changing money for Red Nose Day.

Red Peter

Earlier in the day, for the kids, Blue Peter will be taking part in a historical first. The much-loved children’s TV show will become Red Peter on on Friday (March 17), on CBBC and iPlayer from 5pm.

When Comic Relief Did Big Brother

Following the live telethon show, BBC2 will be looking back at a major event in Red Nose Day history. In 2001, six celebrities entered the Big Brother house in aid of Comic Relief.

It was eight days that had the nation hooked and helped raise millions of pounds. Twenty-two years on since the original broadcast, winner Jack Dee and fellow housemates Vanessa Feltz, Claire Sweeney, Keith Duffy and Anthea Turner take a look back at this extraordinary moment in television history. From dancing in underpants to Vanessa writing on the furniture and Jack Dee’s great escape, revisit where celebrity reality TV was born.

When Comic Relief Did Big Brother will air at 10pm over on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer.

10:40PM (BBC1) Comic Relief: The Best of the Best Bits

Expect some classic sketches, star cameos, one-off specials, what the flipping hell moments; prime ministers, A-listers, legends joining the doyennes, divas, rogues and rascals from the top table of British comedy talent in this giddy 60-minute rampage through three and a half daft decades of fun and fundraising.