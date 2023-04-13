One of the biggest talking points heading into King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 has been whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in attendance. But that all seems to have cleared up, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fate at the Westminster Abbey ceremony has been decided.

Buckingham Palace officials confirmed on Wednesday (April 12) that Harry had accepted the invitation, which was also extended to his American actress wife. Their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were not included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Buckingham Palace statement announcing the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reads: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

It has been revealed that Meghan Markle will not be accompanying Harry when he makes his return to the United Kingdom to see his father, Charles, and step-mother, Camilla, anointed as the new King and Queen.. But what is the reason behind Meghan’s decision not to go?

Most Popular

According to a number of reports and sources close to the Royal Family, Meghan has opted to remain in the US for a number of reasons, but mainly because she wants to celebrate with Archie. The new prince will turn four-years-old on Coronation Day, so the Duchess does not want both parents missing out on the big occasion.

The decision follows a huge rift between both parties as a result of Harry and Meghan abandoning their working royal responsibilities, as well as the release of documentaries and books such as tell-all memoir Spare. The book contained a number of allegations levied against the Royal Family, such as Prince William allegedly assaulting Harry, calling Camilla “dangerous” and scrutinising King Charles’ parenting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meghan Markle will not attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, but husband Prince Harry will - Credit: Getty Images