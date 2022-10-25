Tributes have poured in following the death of a radio DJ during his breakfast show. Tim Gough , the breakfast presenter for GenX radio , is thought to have suffered a fatal heart attack on Monday morning (October 24), around an hour into the show he broadcasts from his home in Lackford, Suffolk.

During the broadcast , listeners were left confused when one of the songs stopped midway through and minutes of dead air from the radio broadcaster followed. After a few minutes, the music resumed but the presenter, 55, did not return to present the rest of the show.

GenX Radio then confirmed the news hours later, writing “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his program. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother, and mum. Tim was doing what he loved.”

Managing director of GenX Radio, James Hazell , told the Radio Times : “To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly. We are heartbroken by the news. I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

Gough began his broadcasting career at Radio Orwell in 1986. He went on to present the breakfast show on Saxon Radio and SGR-FM, as well as appearing on Smooth Radio and various other stations in the East Midlands. He is survived by his mother, brother, sister, and son.

Tributes to Tim Gough: “One of the kindest and most loveliest men I’ve had the pleasure of being friends with”

Tributes to the late radio presenter have poured in from around the broadcasting world; Steph Miskin of BBC News Midlands tweeted: “Tim was one of the kindest and most loveliest men I’ve had the pleasure of being friends with... Now that is a legacy we can all aspire to. Cheers Tim for all the memories, love and laughs.”

Virgin Radio presenter Amy Voce also tweeted, saying: “Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was so wonderful. I have the happiest of memories & we always kept in touch & if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio.”

