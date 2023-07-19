Prince Louis’ older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have both been on royal tours with their parents, but the youngest child is yet to reach the major royal milestone. George went on his first tour when he went to Australia and New Zealand at eight months old in 2014, while Charlotte was 16 months old when she joined her parents on their tour of Canada in 2016.

However, Louis has yet to go on one with his parents, but the reason why the young royal has not made any journey’s is quite simple. The reason comes down to the pandemic and school schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pakistan for a five-day tour. None of the children went and at the time Kensington Palace said it was the couple’s "most complex tour" to date. By 2020, the pandemic brought challenges to travelling abroad and many engagements were carried out in the UK.

William and Kate didn’t do another international tour until 2022 when they went to the Caribbean for 10 days. None of the three children accompanied them because it was during term time and Louis was enrolled at nursery.

Most Popular

William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston in November 2022 also clashed with the children’s education. However, Louis will have to wait a little longer to reach the milestone of going on a royal tour as his parents could be going to Singapore in November - when the children will still be in school.

Prince and Princess of Wales