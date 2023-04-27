Prince Harry has claimed Piers Morgan “knew about, encouraged and concealed” illegal targeting of Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was editor of News of the World, a role he began in 1994.

Harry continued to allege his mother’s private text messages and phone calls were obtained by journalists working for tabloid newspapers owned by Rupert Murdoch prior to her death in 1997.

According to The Guardian, In court documents, Harry alleged that this illegal targeting of Diana, as well as Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles, was not only known about, but hidden by Morgan and other editors in the mid 1990s.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter has always denied any direct knowledge of phone hacking during his tenure as a tabloid newspaper editor. In recent years, he’s had repeated run-ins with Harry.

A number of articles were listed by Harry, that he alleges were the result of illegal information-gathering. All of which were published during Morgan’s time as News of the World editor between January 1994 and August 1995.

According to The Guardian , they include:

“Di’s cranky phone calls to married Oliver; She called 3 times in 9 minutes and hung up as she heard Oliver’s voice”, about Diana’s alleged relationship with the art dealer Oliver Hoare.

“Di’s roam alone”, about Diana flying to the US on holiday and leaving behind her sons William and Harry with other members of the royal family.

“Di and Fergie bury the hatchet”, about a private meeting between Diana and the Duchess of York.

“It’s Diana or me; Di: Will’s my dear friend – not my lover; Carling sneaked into palace when boys went out”, about Diana’s alleged relationship with Will Carling.

“Di’s VJ Day fury over Tiggy”, about a supposed dispute between Diana and the royal nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke.

Many of these stories were written by Clive Goodman, who was the royal correspondent for the newspaper. He would later be sent to prison for hacking Prince William’s voicemails.

One of the stories included above that was allegedly based on illegally gathered information was written by Gary Jones, who is now the editor of the Daily Express, and used to be a reporter for News of the World.

