The Duke of Sussex is reportedly visiting Africa as part of a new Netflix documentary. It’s part of the royal couple’s £78 million deal with the world streaming service.

Page Six reports the exact nature of the documentary is not yet known, and Harry cannot move ahead with his plans due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. A Netflix insider told the publication: “Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa, and he feels at home there."

Harry previously appeared on Netflix in a documentary with his wife, Meghan Markle, detailing the fallout of the couple’s royal life. The series entitled Meghan & Harry was released late last year and chronicled the pair’s beginnings, life in the spotlight and present-day family life.

Prince Harry waves as he leaves Nottingham's new Central Police Station on October 26, 2016

