Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy has died at the age of 55. The news was confirmed by his former band mate Tim Burgess.

Duffy was born in Birmingham on May 18, 1967 and grew up in the Rednal area of the city. One of his first ventures into music was with the indie band Felt.

He then went on to play in Primal Scream for three decades, becoming an integral part of their rise to fame. The band entered their 40th year of existence in 2022.

Mr Duffy performed with The Charlatans when Rob Collins died. He stepped in to play for the band when they supported Oasis at Knebworth in 1996.

Tim Burgess of the band The Charlatans is one of the many figures from the world of music to pay tribute to Mr Duffy. Burgess posted on social media.

He wrote: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob - he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too - he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”